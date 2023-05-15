'Love Is Blind' Spin-Off, Netflix Files to Trademark 'Love Is Wine' Products

Netflix is lookin' to cash in on its hit dating show, "Love Is Blind" by making a move to lock up rights to sell new products branded with a clever twist.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, Netflix is requesting the rights to sell items using the words "Love Is Wine." Cheeky and we can totally see future 'LIB' watch parties buying into it.

The streaming company's trademark application says it wants to slap the phrase on things like cake molds, glassware, napkin holders, plates, tea infusers, flasks, and several types of drinking glasses.

It's also looking to use it on things like wines and spirits, cocktail mixes, and even prepared cocktails. Given the fun name, this stuff could sell like hotcakes.

Netflix appears to be going all in on the 'LIB' craze ... also looking to secure the rights to brand bakery goods, snacks, frozen treats, pizza kits, chips, and salads. There's even mention of salt -- yes, just simple salt.

Of course, there's no doubt as to why it's full steam ahead on an idea like this -- the record-breaking series recently wrapped its fourth season and has even produced versions of the show in places like Japan and Brazil, with a handful of other locations in the works.

As we reported, millions of fans were waiting to tune into the live reunion special last month, but it never happened. Everyone ended up having to stream a prerecorded version the next day after technical glitches left fans looking at error codes on their TVs.