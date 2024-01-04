Man Jumps Over Starbucks Counter To Steal Box of Popular Stanley Cups

Play video content

The limited-edition Stanley Cup fever has officially reached new heights ... with a desperate man jumping over the counter at a Target's Starbucks stall to steal a whole box of them.

Unclear which store it happened at ... but the footage picks up as the man kicks his way out of the coffee stall with the goods in hand. Almost immediately, bystanders and potentially store security step in ... with one person wrestling him to the ground.

The box is eventually pried out of the would-be thief's hands after a scuffle on the floor ... but the man appears to walk out of the store with one of the hot pink 40-ounce Stanley tumblers.

Stanley's special-edition cups, co-designed with Starbucks, were released Wednesday ... kickstarting mass chaos nationwide as tumbler enthusiasts pulled out all the stops to get their hands on them -- as seen in other viral clips.

