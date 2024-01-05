Actor Christian Oliver and His Two Kids Killed in Caribbean Plane Crash

Play video content YouTube / @jadedewa4404

Christian Oliver -- the star of such films like "Speed Racer" and "Valkyrie" -- died along with his two young kids after their plane crashed into the sea near a Caribbean island.

The Hollywood actor and his daughters, Madita, 10, and Annik, 12, were the only passengers flying aboard a small single-engine jet Thursday as they headed to St. Lucia after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

During the afternoon flight, the aircraft experienced an unexplained issue, causing it to plunge into the ocean shortly after it took off.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard launched a rescue effort assisted by fishermen and divers in the immediate area, but their efforts were futile. In the end, they recovered four bodies from the wreckage, identifying them as Oliver and his daughters as well as the pilot, Robert Sachs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.