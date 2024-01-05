Peter In 'The Sweetest Thing' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Thomas Jane was in his early 30s when he played Peter Donahue -- the handsome fella who is unsure he wants to marry his fianceé -- in the comedy/romance film "The Sweetest Thing" back in 2002.

Jane shared the big screen with Cameron Diaz who's all about having fun ... not looking for "Mr. Right but Mr. Right NOW," Christina Walters, Selma Blair who's heartbroken over her recent breakup, Jane Burns and Christina Applegate as the divorce lawyer and a girl's girl, Courtney Rockcliffe.