Pigeon Lady In 'Home Alone 2' 'Memba Her?!

Irish actress Brenda Fricker was 47 years old when she was cast to play the unhoused pigeon lady who lives in New York City's Central Park and protects Kevin with her flock of pigeons -- in the holiday classic film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" back in 1992.

Brenda shared the big screen with Macaulay Culkin who finds himself alone ... in peculiar adult-like situations in the Big Apple, as Kevin's parents, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard, go on vacay for the holidays, leaving him behind for the 2nd year in a row.