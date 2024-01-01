Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Pigeon Lady In 'Home Alone 2' 'Memba Her?!

1/1/2024 12:01 AM PT
Alamy

Irish actress Brenda Fricker was 47 years old when she was cast to play the unhoused pigeon lady who lives in New York City's Central Park and protects Kevin with her flock of pigeons -- in the holiday classic film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" back in 1992.

Brenda shared the big screen with Macaulay Culkin who finds himself alone ... in peculiar adult-like situations in the Big Apple, as Kevin's parents, Catherine O'Hara and John Heard, go on vacay for the holidays, leaving him behind for the 2nd year in a row.

Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci reprised their roles from the first "Home Alone." And, Tim Curry, Rob Schneider and Dana Ivey were also key players in the film!

Guess what she looks like now!

