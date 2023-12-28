Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Tony The Elf In 'Jingle All The Way' 'Memba Him?!

Tony The Elf In 'Jingle All The Way' 'Memba Him?!

12/28/2023 12:20 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 21
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
20th Century Fox

American actor and comedian Danny Woodburn was 32 years old when he played Tony the Elf -- who helps run an underground Christmas present scheme (aka "The North Pole") -- in the Christmas comedy "Jingle All The Way" back in 1996.

Danny shared the big screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the dad trying to make right by his son and bring home the "Turbo Man" doll, Howard, Rita Wilson as the supportive, kind and loving mom, Liz, and Jake Lloyd as the young boy yearning for quality time with his dad, Jamie.

Woodburn has been in several Christmas/Holiday films including "Santa Buddies" and "The Search For Santa Paws."

"You're my #1 customer!"

Guess what he looks like now 27 years later!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later