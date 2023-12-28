Tony The Elf In 'Jingle All The Way' 'Memba Him?!

American actor and comedian Danny Woodburn was 32 years old when he played Tony the Elf -- who helps run an underground Christmas present scheme (aka "The North Pole") -- in the Christmas comedy "Jingle All The Way" back in 1996.

Danny shared the big screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger as the dad trying to make right by his son and bring home the "Turbo Man" doll, Howard, Rita Wilson as the supportive, kind and loving mom, Liz, and Jake Lloyd as the young boy yearning for quality time with his dad, Jamie.

Woodburn has been in several Christmas/Holiday films including "Santa Buddies" and "The Search For Santa Paws."