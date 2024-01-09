'Love & Marriage Huntsville’ Star Martell Holt Arrested For Domestic Violence

Reality TV star Martell Holt is in police custody in Alabama, where he's been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Martell, famous for starring in OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," was busted Tuesday afternoon in Madison County for third-degree domestic violence for allegedly sending harassing communications ... according to online records.

The Huntsville Police Department, the arresting agency, tells TMZ ... this is a misdemeanor arrest from a warrant.

In addition to starring in 57 episodes on "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," Martell is also known for dating 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Shereé Whitfield.

Martell and Sheree had a thing back in 2022 after meeting through mutual friends but they're no longer together, breaking up last summer.

Martell's born and raised in Huntsville ... staying home to go to college at Alabama A&M University, graduating in 2008 before becoming an entrepreneur.

No further details are available at this time ... but it's worth noting Martell is divorced with five children.