Brett Favre Praises Jordan Love, 'All I Can Say Is Wow'

Brett Favre is Love-ing what he's seeing from Jordan Love ... telling TMZ Sports he's been wildly impressed with what the young signal-caller has done in Green Bay this year.

"All I can say is wow," Favre told us.

Love has come on strong over the last couple months to lift Green Bay to a playoff appearance -- something Aaron Rodgers couldn't do in GB last year -- and Favre says it's quite frankly blown him away.

"Right now," the Packers legend said, "he's playing as good as any quarterback in the league."

Favre openly admits he didn't believe the Packers had a chance to make the postseason prior to the start of the year ... but Love's play has obviously changed things.

Now, it's all got Favre wondering if the team could actually upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card-round this weekend.

"Dallas is going to be a tough opponent," Favre said, "but I'd hate to be the team that has to play the Packers in the playoffs."

Kickoff for the big game is slated for 1:30 PM -- and while the Pack are 7.5-point underdogs, it's clear Favre wouldn't be shocked to see Green Bay advance.

As for the advice he'd give to the 25-year-old QB heading into his firs-ever postseason tilt -- Brett says it'd be simple ... "Enjoy the moment."