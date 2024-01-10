Rapper Skepta Apologizes for Single Artwork Evoking Holocaust Comparisons

Skepta got accused of using antisemitic imagery as the cover art for his latest single -- and considering the title of the track ... an apology was more than warranted, which he gave.

The British rapper announced this new song he's set to release soon called 'Gas Me Up' ... and for the promo image, he featured a guy with a shaved head -- and the words "GAS ME UP." The man is surrounded by a bunch of other dudes who also have shaved heads.

Of course, this type of picture -- especially during this polarizing time in the world -- almost immediately got people thinking... is this some kind of statement on the Holocaust???

Certainly a fair thought, because frankly -- the wording and images combined aren't great.

Welp, Skepta has heard all the criticism ... and he completely owned the screwup, apologizing for offending anybody -- while in the same breath, explaining what he was going for here.

Skepta wrote, "I’ve been waiting to drop ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ since teasing it April last year, worked hard getting the artwork right for my album rollout which is about my parents coming to the U.K. in the 80’s, Skinhead, Football culture and it has been taken offensively by many. I can promise you that was definitely not our plan so I have removed it and I vow to be more mindful going forward."

He posted more images he was considering as a "mood board" for this project, and it features other shaved-head men/boys ... which he says serves as inspiration -- noting it has nothing to do with the Holocaust, but more so British trends from the 20th century.

He finishes with this ... "I can honestly see how my single artwork without context can be deemed offensive, especially in a time like this but again that was not my intention,” Skepta said. “But after some thought I don’t feel like I could continue being the artist you all know and love if my art is policed, I have to quit if I can’t express my art as I see it. So to help with context here are some pictures from our mood board."

Skepta is known for political messaging in his music -- but this time around, he says the intention was misconstrued ... noting it has nothing to do with the war in the Middle East.