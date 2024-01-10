Tucker Carlson Congratulates Don Lemon On New X Show Despite Past Beef

Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon definitely don't see eye to eye on a lot of stuff, but that didn't stop the former Fox News anchor from congratulating Don on joining him on Team X.

As you know, Don entered a partnership with X -- formerly Twitter -- on Tuesday, where he'll have a new 30-minute show airing on the platform 3 times a week, and which comes after his firing from CNN last year.

The whole thing was similar to Tucker's situation, as he's already got a show on X. Remember, the 2 of them got canned on the same day, and Tucker extended an olive branch to the guy, despite their long-standing beef ... telling him, "Congratulations. It’s a new world.”

Doesn't mean the dust has settled in their drama, though -- Don replied in the most polite, yet unenthusiastic way possible ... "Thanks Tucker."

Tucker and Don would often butt heads while they were doing their cable news shows ... with Tucker insulting Don and mispronouncing his name on purpose, and Don calling Tucker for what he saw as wild takes.