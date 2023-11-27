Don Lemon Says Elon Musk's Visit to Israel Is A 'Smart Move'

'PR Move Or Not, I Think It's Really Smart!'

Don Lemon is backing Elon Musk's trip to Israel ... after the tech mogul touched down in the Middle East Monday to survey the destruction left behind by Hamas.

The ex-CNN host landed at LAX Monday, telling us it's possible the billionaire's trip could be seen as damage control after he was accused of being antisemitic. However, Lemon believes Elon will still learn something worthwhile -- PR move or not.

In case you missed it, Elon wrote on X there was "truth" in a post that suggested Jews hate white people ... obviously getting a ton of heat in the process.

Don believes the more Elon sees during his trip, the better ... including the damage inflicted by Israel in Gaza -- only warning he should only visit if it's safe to do so.

While Elon is a divisive figure, Don notes his contributions to electric vehicles and space industries have made him influential in world history -- so naturally, it should be a good thing for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show him around his country.

Government officials joined Elon during a tour of the wreckage of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in one of the targeted villages that day.