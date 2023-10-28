Elon Musk Promises Starlink Internet Assistance in Gaza

Elon Musk is coming to the rescue in Gaza -- which is currently being infiltrated by Israel ... and which is effectively cut off from the world in terms of communication and connection.

The multibillionaire tech boss announced this weekend that he'd be lending his Starlink satellite services to people on the ground there ... which will provide Internet access amid a blackout in the area as Israeli forces move in amid their delayed ground operation.

Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.



[ComStar] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2023 @elonmusk

Elon actually broke the news in response to one of his famed foes, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- who was decrying the fact that Israel had made Gaza go totally dark overnight.

Seemingly unprovoked, EM responded directly to the NY congresswoman, writing ... "Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza." He went on to reiterate this with others, highlighting the UN as one of the orgs that'd get connected.

Of course, his specificity here speaks to the fact that Hamas terrorists are still all throughout Gaza -- which is who the Israelis are attempting to root out and eradicate ... despite an overwhelming call for a ceasefire worldwide, which has erupted into pro-Palestine protests.

In trying to find the ones responsible for the Oct. 7 attack on Israel -- which claimed more than 1,400 innocent lives -- thousands of Palestinians have been killed in retaliation.