Elon Musk's X Sues Media Matters Amid Advertising Exodus, Claims Smear Campaign
Elon Musk MEDIA MATTERS IS OUT TO RUIN MY COMPANY See You in Court!!!
11/20/2023 7:01 PM PT
Elon Musk's social media platform X is dragging a media watchdog group to court ... claiming Media Matters is engaged in a smear campaign against him and his company.
The billionaire followed up Monday with his previously announced plans to sue Media Matters in response to a recently published story suggesting pro-Nazi advertisements were running alongside organic user content ... an assertion Elon claims is BS.
ANALYSIS: The root cause of X having antisemitic content next to Ads seems to be that X’s automated Ad Adjacency tools aren’t able to determine if the content in images is antisemitic.— X News Daily (@xDaily) November 16, 2023 @xDaily
Additionally, X’s recent decision to help users monetize on Ads that run on users profiles is… https://t.co/M3kr8WXEEZ pic.twitter.com/S7UU84YZkr
According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Media Matters "knowingly and maliciously manufactured" side-by-side images depicting advertisements next to neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts on his X app, formerly Twitter.
X claims Media Matters is driving advertisers from Elon's platform by passing off the images as something the typical X user might encounter on the app ... something Musk says is far from true.
What's more, X alleges Media Matters of going to great lengths to manipulate the X algorithm to create situations where paid posts from huge companies would appear next to racist and incendiary content.
X says Media Matters then took screenshots of the posts as the basis of a negative story ... "leaving the false impression that these pairings are anything but what they actually are: manufactured, inorganic, and extraordinarily rare."
The suit says it's all part of a wide-ranging smear campaign Media Matters is mounting against Elon and X ... claiming the group is hellbent on driving advertisers away from the platform in order to destroy Elon's company.
The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023 @elonmusk
As we reported ... Elon announced Friday plans to file a "thermonuclear" lawsuit against Media Matters for what he says was a "fraudulent attack" on his app.
There's lots of reasons Elon's pissed ... including the fact the Media Matters report seems to have spurred a mass exodus among HUGE companies advertising on X.
Media Matters is not backing down though ... its president, Angelo Carusone, tells TMZ ... "This is a frivolous lawsuit meant to bully X’s critics into silence. Media Matters stands behind its reporting and looks forward to winning in court."
