Robert Kraft Says Bill Belichick Breakup Was Mutual, Amicable

Play video content New England Patriots

Robert Kraft says both he and Bill Belichick agreed to break up this week ... calling the decision to split a mutual one that was made "amicably."

Kraft just spoke with reporters about the move at a news conference in Foxborough ... saying the decision was "so hard."

"This is a very emotional day for me," the New England owner said.

Kraft told media members he was very grateful for Belichick -- a man who he employed to oversee his team for the past 24 years -- saying matter-of-factly, "he's the greatest coach of all time."

Kraft added that he'd continue to wish Belichick success ... joking that that stance would only change if and when Bill coaches against the Patriots.

Play video content New England Patriots

Belichick also spoke at the news conference, and he confirmed that through a series of discussions with Kraft this week, they both did indeed mutually agree to separate.

Belichick thanked all of his former players, coaches and Patriots fans for their support the last two-plus decades.

Belichick did not reveal where he'll go next -- but he did say he's "excited for the future."

Neither the coach nor the owner took questions at the presser.

The 71-year-old coach first joined New England in the 2000 season ... and went on to win six Super Bowls for the org. In his Pats tenure, he piled up a 266-121 record.