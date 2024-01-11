Seemingly Tall Alien-Like Creatures Filmed Roaming on Brazilian Hill

Play video content Instagram/@saradalete

More mysterious video of what appears to be super tall human-like beings walking among us ... and this time, folks are claiming there are 10-foot tall "aliens" down in Brazil.

Ya gotta see these videos from Ilha do Mel, an island off the coast of Brazil ... where locals claim they saw at least two tall and mysterious figures standing on a hilltop. It's hard to gauge how far away these clips were shot from -- but whatever's out there sure looks big.

Play video content

The so-called "aliens" here in the videos seem to be surveying the land below from up on the hill ... moving around, gesturing and seemingly walking through the landscape.

It's pretty crazy ... the woman who took the video says it's pretty much impossible for humans to reach the part of the hill where the "creatures" are ... and she says the beings are way bigger than people. At one point, you start to see them on the move -- walking around!

Play video content 01/01/24

The sighting comes only days after an incident in Miami ... where conspiracy theorists claim video shows a tall "gray creature" walking through an outdoor mall in the middle of a massive police response.

As we first told you, cops in Miami said that video doesn't show a creature but rather a human shadow ... and the cops were responding to a huge fight.

Play video content 01/01/24

The Brazilian government is going a different route to brush this incident off ... posting on social media, "Surreaaaaaaal what happened on Ilha do Mel!!! Verão Maior Paraná is another story and even 'strange beings' came to check it out. 😱 And you, will you be left out? 🤔"

In other words, they're trying to play this off as a hoax ... or not what people think it is.

Play video content

Eye of the beholder, we suppose -- we'll say this though ... these sightings are becoming more frequent. And at some point, someone might get something on camera that's impossible to deny as much ado about nothing. Until then, here are more breadcrumbs for the unknown.