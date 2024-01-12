Guess Who This Beanie Kid Turned Into!

Before this kid chillin' in the snow -- with his beanie and scarf in tow -- turned into an actor and television host, he was just tap dancing at age 3 and growing up with his sister in Chula Vista, California.

He is one of the OG's of "Dancing With The Stars" ... partnering up with pro dancer Cheryl Burke back in 2006 and finishing 2nd place. When he's not in front of the camera he's either boxing in the gym (showing off his buff physique) or making TikTok vids with his kids!