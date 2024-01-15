Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Pissed Over Harry & Meghan's Daughter's Name

Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly furious over her great-granddaughter's name ... according to a royal author who just revived the Palace vs. Prince Harry/Meghan Markle fallout.

Robert Hardman is calling BS on H&M's claims the Queen was supportive of her childhood moniker being passed on to their little girl, Princess Lilibet ... writing in a bombshell extract from his new bio, "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story," she was the angriest he'd ever seen her over it.

This backs the statement from BBC's royal correspondence, Jonny Dymond, shortly after Lilibet's birth on June 4, 2021 ... stating the couple never said anything to the Queen about using the name -- let alone get her permission for it.

Another report from Daily Mail doubles down on the new book's claims ... saying the Queen was already frustrated she didn't own her own palaces or paintings ... only for Harry and Megs to take the last thing she owned -- her name.

The report cites an anonymous source who claims Liz said something to the effect of ... "'I don't own the palaces, I don't own the paintings, the only thing I own is my name. And now they've taken that."

The Queen was also reportedly taken aback when she found out Harry's intention to name his daughter Lilibet ... but felt like she couldn't publicly say no.

Nonetheless, this new naming and shaming is just the latest barb in H&M's continued estrangement from the royal family ... we're sure it'll be over something new next week.

As for the age-old question of what's in a name ... apparently a lot for the late QE2!