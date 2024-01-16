Man Ejected from RV on L.A.-Area Freeway, Somehow Survives

Play video content Instagram/@1967dodgedart

A guy got launched out of an RV that was barreling down a freeway in the Los Angeles area -- and he got thrown onto the complete opposite side ... somehow surviving the ordeal.

Wild video surfaced Monday of a horrifying accident that miraculously didn't end up being deadly. It shows a driver cruising in one direction along the 14 Freeway near Santa Clarita ... and his dashcam caught an RV coming toward him from the other side of the barrier.

Watch ... you see the RV is a little out of control, and it actually appears to bang against the cement divider -- which seems to have flung one of its passengers through its doors.

Soon enough, a man's body tumbling appears in clear view ... it looks like he fell out of the RV and onto the shoulder of the opposite end of the road, almost hitting oncoming traffic.

BTW, there are a couple different angles capturing the action here ... and it's totally insane.

As you might imagine, this ended up drawing a massive police response -- with first responders rushing to the scene to attend to this poor guy ... and, miraculously, he lived!

The man was taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries isn't entirely clear. Now, as for how exactly this could've happened in the first place -- an eyewitness is quoted as claiming that the driver fell asleep, and that the man who was shot out was her hubby.