Chrisean Rock Shoot Ends After Guns Drawn On Set, Pistol-Whipping

Play video content

Chrisean Rock's stint on a popular speed-dating show ended abruptly after an armed assailant crashed the set -- and the shocking attack was caught all on camera.

On Tuesday night, Chrisean was in Atlanta when she was scheduled to appear on a new show called "20 Vs. 1" ... a series where the contestant picks from 20 different candidates. The scary moment unfolded as they were filming ... with the footage cutting to an armed man assaulting another man on the set with a firearm, this after a brief scuffle on set.

The freakiest part comes next ... onlookers nearby appear to have convinced the masked man not the pull the trigger after he overpowered his target and had them pinned on the ground. Watch ... you can see that he appears to be carrying two firearms, and he has them drawn and pointed at the guy on the ground.

Play video content

CR immediately went live on Instagram to tell her followers she survived some "crazy, weird sh*t" ... no argument there. She also took credit for the lack of bullets -- allegedly preventing 4 people from being shot.

Her live stream pissed off her brother Petey but she claimed it was for both of their safety -- got to document the evidence at all costs.

NoLuvMar, the series creator also vowed the truth will be revealed ... he still plans on putting the wild video out on his channel, and he says a lot of assumptions about what happened will be proven wrong.

Another crazy day in the life of Chrisean ... and her baby daddy's is just as dramatic.

Play video content 9/11/23 TMZ.com