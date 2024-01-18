Get This 5GB eSIM for Only $25

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Finally going on that Euro vacay in 2024? Us too. That’s why we’re ghosting SIM cards through our mobile carrier and getting this eSIM instead!

SimLemon connects you to high-speed networks all across Europe (and the U.S.!), and you can get a 30-day 5GB plan right now for only $25 (save 44%) through January 21.

How does it work? Just complete your digital purchase and scan your unique QR code with your device when you’re ready to activate. Yup, it’s that easy! Then, enjoy 5G or 4G LTE speeds while researching where to find the best creamy hot chocolate in France or the TikTok viral cheese wheel pasta in Italy.

There are a few technicalities: you have to activate your QR code within three months of purchase, any leftover data will not roll over for future use, and your device must be unlocked from your mobile carrier and compatible with eSIMs — more info is on the sales page if you need a hand!