Bre Tiesi Says She's Back On 'Selling Sunset' Because of Money, Costars

Bre Tiesi I'm Coming Back To 'Selling Sunset' ... I Walked, Money Talked!!!

1/19/2024 4:48 PM PT
ONE'S ENOUGH!!!
Bre Tiesi is sharing her reasons for coming back to "Selling Sunset" after walking off the set in last season's finale ... and it sounds like money's a deciding factor.

We got the model/real estate agent Friday leaving The Oppenheimer Group office in West Hollywood ... and our photog asked Bre why she's back on the Netflix series.

bre tiesi arriving to set
Backgrid

Remember ... Bre stormed off at the end of Season 7, and as recently as November she was undecided about returning for a third season, complaining about her pay.

Paparazzi saw Bre arriving to set earlier in the day, and when we got her leaving, she told us "maybe the money's a little different" ... and she also didn't want to leave the rest of the ladies on the 'Selling' cast.

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT
Netflix

Fact is ... the women do have a lot of fun on the show, and the girl talk is hard to beat ... like the time last season when Bre bragged about banging Michael B. Jordan.

Speaking of famous exes ... we also asked Bre about her baby daddy Nick Cannon saying he has no plans for a 13th baby.

nick cannon bre tiesi
Getty

No complaints from Bre! She says she doesn't want another kid, with or without Nick -- in fact, she even explained why she's a one-and-done mom.

