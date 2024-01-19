Bre Tiesi Says She's Back On 'Selling Sunset' Because of Money, Costars

Play video content TMZ.com

Bre Tiesi is sharing her reasons for coming back to "Selling Sunset" after walking off the set in last season's finale ... and it sounds like money's a deciding factor.

We got the model/real estate agent Friday leaving The Oppenheimer Group office in West Hollywood ... and our photog asked Bre why she's back on the Netflix series.

Remember ... Bre stormed off at the end of Season 7, and as recently as November she was undecided about returning for a third season, complaining about her pay.

Paparazzi saw Bre arriving to set earlier in the day, and when we got her leaving, she told us "maybe the money's a little different" ... and she also didn't want to leave the rest of the ladies on the 'Selling' cast.

Play video content Netflix

Fact is ... the women do have a lot of fun on the show, and the girl talk is hard to beat ... like the time last season when Bre bragged about banging Michael B. Jordan.

Speaking of famous exes ... we also asked Bre about her baby daddy Nick Cannon saying he has no plans for a 13th baby.