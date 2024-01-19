George Clinton Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

George Clinton's forever etched in Hollywood history now ... because he just got his star on a famous stretch of pavement with A-listers' names up and down the boulevard.

The P-Funk legend was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ... and his Friday ceremony drew a huge crowd, with an even bigger celebration. We're not kidding either ... there were massive swaths of people lining the block to peep this thing.

Of course, George commanded attention with his sparkling, colorful and bedazzled outfit ... seriously, ya gotta see his getup ... he's shining from his shoes, to his pants, to his shirt, to his jacket, and all the way up to his headwear. It's amazing that this icon is 82.

As you know ... George has been leaving his mark on music since the 1960s ... he was huge in the 1970s and had a rebirth recently in the 'Trolls' movie franchise ... and now the homie is finally getting his due from La La Land with a certified star on the ground.

Just a quick list of his and his band's hits ... "Give Up the Funk," "Flash Light," "Aqua Boogie," "Atomic Dog," "Can You Get to That," "Mothership Connection," and so many more.