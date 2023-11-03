Hollywood Walk of Fame Would Love To Honor Matthew Perry, But It's Up To Family

Matthew Perry getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame -- in the same area as Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston -- is a real possibility ... if that's what his family wants.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, tells TMZ ... they would love to honor the late actor with a star and posthumous ceremony, but it's up to his family to decide if and when that would happen.

We're told Matthew was previously selected for a WOF star back in 2013 after being submitted by his PR firm, but a ceremony was never scheduled and in 2018 the award expired.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is confident it could renew the award for Matthew, and it would just have to be approved by the chair of the selection committee. Chamber officials tell us that would be a slam dunk.

So far, we're told no one from Matthew's family has reached out to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce about scheduling a star ceremony ... but that's understandable, given the situation.

TMZ broke the story ... Matthew was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi last month and pronounced dead.

Should Matthew's fam ultimately decide on getting him a WOF star, we're told a family member would have to accept the star on his behalf and the fam would be in charge of inviting guests to a potential ceremony, with a guest list between 60 and 90 people.

There's also a $75,000 sponsorship fee, which accounts for the WOF star and ceremony, but we're told the money could be put up by a studio, family member or friends ... as long as Matthew's family is on board.