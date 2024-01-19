Janis Joplin's Pool Table Up For Auction On Her 81st Birthday

There's a piece of Janis Joplin's heart hitting the auction block ... an antique pool table she kept in her California home ... and the sale happens to coincide with her birthday.

The Queen of Rock & Roll was a big-time pool player when she wasn't rocking out in the 1960s ... playing billiards, drinking beer and hanging out in pool halls ... and when Janis bought a home in Larkspur, CA in 1969 she put a vintage pool table in a room.

Now, on what would have been Janis' 81st birthday, Julien's Auctions is announcing the sale of Janis' pool table ... a Brunswick-Balke-Collender Co. Monarch Cushion 9' pool table from the 1920s.

Janis moved into her single-story home in Larkspur way back in 1969 ... about a year before her fatal overdose in Hollywood ... and the pool table's remained in the same room in her house ever since.

JJ and her friends were photographed using the table for a game of pool in a feature from an August 1970 issue of Rolling Stone magazine ... she was on the cover and a copy of the issue is included in the sale.

The opening bid starts at $2,500 and the auction house tells us Janis' pool table is expected to fetch between $10,000 to $20,000 when the dust settles.