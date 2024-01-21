Too Short Learns to Ski at Sundance After Debut of His Film 'Freaky Tales'

Play video content TMZ.com

Too Short is feeling himself these days, with a new film that just debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, and he felt confident enough to conquer the slopes!

Short and his manager, David Weintraub, were at the Festival to unveil their new film, "Freaky Tales," starring Pedro Pascal and Tom Hanks and directed by Capt. Marvel writers/directors Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. TS co-stars in and narrates the flick.

The movie has shades of Taylor Swift ... it's inspired by Short's albums.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for the challenging slopes of Dear Valley, Short passed on the diamonds and ventured out onto the bunny slopes for 3 hours. He eventually graduated to the blue square runs.

Play video content TMZ Studios