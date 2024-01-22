Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Says Missing Game-Tying FG Hurts Bad, 'I Feel Terrible'

Bills' Tyler Bass is kicking himself after missing the game-tying field goal against the Chiefs in Sunday's divisional round ... placing the blame for the loss squarely on his own shoulders.

"Ultimately you can put it on me," the 26-year-old kicker told reporters after the 27-24 loss. "I got to do a better job of keeping my target."

Of course, the Bills were down 3 with 1:47 left in the game when Bass -- who signed a 4-year extension last April -- attempted a 44-yard FG which sailed "wide right" (which have become the franchise's most dreaded words).

For all intends and purposes it was game over at that point.

The crushing loss marks the third time in the last four years that the Chiefs have sent the Bills home for the season.

"I got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left to right," Bass said.

"I’ve been playing here long enough to know you got to do that. It just didn’t work out. I feel terrible. I love this team and this one hurts bad."

"I wish it wouldn't have been put in that situation. You win as a team, you lose as a team." - Josh Allen on the Tyler Bass missed FG pic.twitter.com/NLtqM6TkqP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024 @NFLonCBS

Despite fans ripping the kicker for the miss, his quarterback Josh Allen had his back after the game, comforting Bass, and reminding people it's time to comfort, not rip the kicker.

"Wish it wouldn't have been put in that situation," Allen said. "You win as a team, you lose as a team."