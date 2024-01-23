Chris Young Arrested After Alleged Altercation With Officials At Nashville Bar

Country singer Chris Young went out for a drink in Nashville and ended his night in jail after being arrested following an alleged incident with officials.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Chris was drinking at the Tin Roof bar Monday night in midtown Nashville when agents from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission came in to check IDs and license cards ... and things spiraled from there.

The "Gettin' You Home" singer allegedly started questioning the agents after they checked his ID ... and officials say he started recording them and then followed them to the Dawg House, a bar next door where the TABC was doing a routine compliance check.

At the next bar, the officials claim Chris and a group of friends started talking to folks at the bar and the bartender while agents went to the back of the bar to check ABC cards.

The agents say they were walking to the door when Chris blocked their exit, putting his hands on one of the officers to stop the agent from leaving and striking the agent on the shoulder.

The officer says they pushed Chris away and then bar patrons rushed to get between Chris and the agents ... leading to lots of yelling and screaming. The agents say folks who were with Chris followed them out of the bar and made the situation "hostile."

In their report, the officers say Chris' "eyes were bloodshot and watery" and they say he was slurring his speech.

We're told Chris was arrested and booked on 3 charges ... disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on officer offensive contact ... all misdemeanors.

