Boxer Jarrell Miller Cracked Jokes With Cops During Arrest, Police Video Shows

Jarrell Miller appeared to be in good spirits during his arrest earlier this month ... with new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, showing the boxing star was actually cracking jokes while in handcuffs.

Miller was confronted by Hollywood Police Dept. officers in Florida back on Jan. 2 ... after he had been accused of body-slamming a car dealership employee, before stealing a truck right off the lot.

According to police documents, officers were able to find Miller via a tracker that had been placed in the vehicle ... but body camera footage shows he was in a jovial mood despite the allegations against him.

In the video, Miller -- wearing a #F***AJOB" T-shirt -- can be heard asking an officer if he could go into a nearby establishment and make his "brother" aware of what was happening to him.

"He look like you?" the cop asked.

"Nah," Miller said as he flashed a huge smile. "He's white as a motherf***er. He's my God brother!"

Miller then seemed to make light of the situation further ... asking a policeman if there was any way he could "handcuff me to the front" of the squad car due to his 6-foot-4, 330-pound frame.

Miller eventually got in the vehicle ... and was ultimately taken to a nearby station, where he was booked on charges of carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

Miller appeared in a courtroom two days later and pleaded not guilty to the charges. When he was released from custody, he issued a statement saying, in part, "I am prayerful and look forward to a favorable resolution of this case."