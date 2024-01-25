Hot Stars in the Sunshine State for National Florida Day

If you didn't think the Sunshine State could get any hotter, allow us to prove you wrong ... 'cause these stars could burn even the hottest beach -- especially on Florida Day.

The sun's always out in this Southeastern state ... and Tyler Cameron knew exactly what to do in his hometown Jupiter, ripping off his shirt to expose the guns. Rebel Wilson covered up a little more in a zip-up suit but still added some color to her long legs on the beach while Maluma looked like the Florida MAN -- sipping on wine in the 305!!!

Rapper Coi Leray completely stole the show from the Miami coastline ... keeping all eyes on her behind in the smallest one-piece the town's ever seen.

And, what would Florida be without its boat culture ... something in which Tiktok star and certified boat babe Alix Earle indulged while lounging in a barely-there orange bikini off Fort Lauderdale's coast.

And, Florida's a great hot spot for couples too ... just ask Olympic legend Simone Biles and NFL baller hubby Jonathan Owens who snuggled up in South Beach.



Like we said from the top -- it's National Florida Day, y'all ... so enjoy all the pics from everyone's fave swing state -- guaranteed to rapidly warm up anyone's chilly January!!!