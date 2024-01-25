Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officer Goes Flying, Hit During Traffic Stop

Play video content Oklahoma Highway Patrol

A highway patrolman in Oklahoma got tossed like a rag doll after the car he pulled over for a traffic stop got smashed into by a completely different vehicle ... and it's all on video.

This wild footage was just released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ... which shows one of their own getting hit (indirectly) by a car that comes crashing into the white SUV he was in the middle of talking to while on the side of the road on a freeway in Yukon, OK.

The state trooper's name is Jesse Gregory ... and as you can see, he definitely didn't see this coming -- evidenced by the fact that he had no time to brace for impact whatsoever.

Play video content TMZ Studios

As much as he might've been hurt in the moment ... you gotta wonder how the driver of the car he was speaking with might've been -- 'cause they got rammed into on their side. On its face, it looks pretty ugly ... and while you'd think there'd be major damage, apparently not.

Officer Gregory's employers say that not only was he okay after this ... but so were the other two people involved in the accident -- which, frankly, is a bit of a miracle (in a good way).

The reason they posted this was to remind people of the dangers of the road ... highlighting the importance of slowing down, moving over to the shoulder, and being mindful of traffic.