Tiësto Lands In-Game DJ Gig For Super Bowl LVIII, First In Game's History

Super Bowl LVIII's goin' down in Las Vegas, and the NFL's delivering the full Sin City experience ... tapping Tiësto to serve as the first-ever in-game DJ for the biggest sporting event of the year!

On Thursday the NFL announced the international superstar will be on the 1s and 2s, entertaining fans on Super Sunday ... during pre-game warm-ups and breaks in the game.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans," the NFL said, "and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event."

Tiësto -- considered by many the "Godfather of EDM" -- is pumped for the opportunity, and says he's ready to give an epic performance.

"It's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place - Las Vegas," the 55-year-old said.

Of course, Vegas is known for its amazing, over-the-top parties starring some of the biggest musical acts in the world ... and now fans lucky enough to be at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, get to see Tiësto.

"Thank you to the NFL for having me," Tiësto said, "I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

Tiësto -- who has generated over 11 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 36 million albums -- will be the fifth DJ to play during Super Bowl warmups ... but the first to spin in-game.