Guess Who This Girl With Her Babydoll Turned Into!

Before this sweet girl in her red sweater turned into a singer and songwriter from Tennessee, she was just grinning from-ear-to-ear ... proudly showing off her babydoll, taking dance lessons and leading her church choir.

After briefly attending Lipscomb University where she studied communications and marketing ... she decided pursuing music was her true passion! This country-pop star is Unapologetically herself, and you can see so with her candid posts on social media.