'Haunting of Hill House' Paxton Singleton Arrested For Possessing Alcohol

Paxton Singleton 'Haunting of Hill House' Actor Arrested ... Loitering, Alcohol Possession
1/27/2024 12:40 PM PT
Paxton Singleton -- who starred in the hit show "The Haunting of Hill House" on Netflix -- has been arrested in Arkansas ... TMZ has learned.
According to online booking records ... 19-year-old Singleton was arrested Friday in Siloam Springs on charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor.
The loitering charge carried a $430 bond which was paid 'cause docs say PS was released early Saturday morning. He has a court date scheduled for February 29.
Singleton's got a few credits on IMDb ... most notably starring in all 10 episodes of "The Haunting of Hill House" as the young version of Michiel Huisman's Steven Crain.
He's also appeared in "The Rookie," "Supernatural," "The Resident" and "Chicago Med" ... along with a couple of smaller projects.
We've reached out to Paxton ... so far, no word back.