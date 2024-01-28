Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Grinning from ear-to-ear in this altered image is a reality TV star who may or may not have found herself in the middle of lots of drama ... Put down your crispy chicken, pick up your boozy potion and see if you can guess who's heatin' up behind this smiley scramble.

She may not be seen on the upcoming season of "Vanderpump Rules" but this (former) waitress showed up for the Scandoval of it all and fans are thrilled to watch her TV comeback on Bravo's new show "The Valley."