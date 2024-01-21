Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
1/21/2024 12:30 AM PT
Underneath this squiggly-scruffy image is a cool guy from H-Town who was famously "picked to live in a house and have his life taped" with six strangers in Phili. He's definitely always put together and has got style for days! See if you can unscramble this mashed-up image!
If you're a "Selling Sunset" fan, you probably saw former cast mate Christine Quinn showin' him a potential pad for him to Netflix and chill in. For now, you can watch him as the culture expert on a popular show alongside Jonathan van Ness.
Can you guess who he is?