Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

1/21/2024 12:30 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 7
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty

Underneath this squiggly-scruffy image is a cool guy from H-Town who was famously "picked to live in a house and have his life taped" with six strangers in Phili. He's definitely always put together and has got style for days! See if you can unscramble this mashed-up image!

If you're a "Selling Sunset" fan, you probably saw former cast mate Christine Quinn showin' him a potential pad for him to Netflix and chill in. For now, you can watch him as the culture expert on a popular show alongside Jonathan van Ness.

Can you guess who he is?

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later