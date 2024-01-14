Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Concealed in this mashed-up photo is a lady from Livingston, New Jersey who's been providing laughs since the early 2000s! She may be the youngest of 6, but she definitely speaks her mind and drops the mic! Can you guess who she is?

This comedian loves a good ski run down the mountain (but do it topless of course 😜)! And, when she's not sharing her travels on socials, she enjoys lighting one up and snuggling with Bert and Bernice.