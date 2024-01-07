Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this cinched up star is a man who has worked with all the greats in Hollywood ... Cher, John Travolta, Angelina Jolie ... you name it! Refrain from becoming moonstruck starstruck as you ponder on who this stud in the top hat could possibly be ...

Along with several famous entertainers, he attended Beverly Hills High School but dropped out senior year to pursue his acting dreams ... making his on-screen debut in 1981. Take off your hat and wish this birthday boy a Happy 60th before he's "Gone In 60 Seconds!"