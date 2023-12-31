Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Underneath this spectacular snowflake is someone who's been singing and acting since the early 2000s. His holiday season started off with a bang as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Yes, he's got great hair, but one might say he uses "hairspray" to maintain his look. And if you're in the market for a "New Year's Eve Date," this handsome fella is avail! Perhaps the only dude giving his rockin' bod a run for its money is his younger bro! Keep watch for this bae!