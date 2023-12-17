Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

12/17/2023 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 8
Right under your nose is a comedic icon -- born and raised in New York City -- and is here to bring you some holiday cheer! Look beyond this famous guy's Christmas tree snout and sniff out the scrambled star!

From "Saturday Night Live" to his long-standing solo gig -- he's quite fond of Christmas, with a handful of festive songs and recently dropping his newest with Meghan Trainor -- the countdown for this late-night talk show host has begun!

Look past the Christmas garland, and take a seat in his guest chair!

Can you guess who he is?

