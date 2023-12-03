Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Swizzled and stirred into this well-crafted scramble is a stunning star from London who's no amateur to acting in holiday movies. Grab your "Four Realms" and see if you can you crack open this Nutcrackin' Queen!

Born in the '80s -- and having two parents in the biz -- she got her acting itch at just 3 years old, but perhaps her breakout year wasn't 'til 2003, starring alongside Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom. She also recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the holiday romance film "Love Actually."