Suicide Driver Almost Hits Pedestrian Before Plunging Off Virginia Beach Pier

A driver who went over the edge of a pier on the East Coast seemed determined to end his/her life, and perhaps anyone else's who was in the way ... evidenced in this video here.

TMZ has obtained footage from Saturday morning that shows the moment an unidentified vehicle barrels through the opening of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier -- where it was driving at a high rate of speed and with what appears to be intent to keep going toward the end.

As has been reported by local media outlets, that's exactly what ended up happening -- this driver crashed their car through the far-side of the pier and went straight into the water.

But check out this new video we have now ... you can see the car almost hit somebody who was walking along the entrance to the pier at about 6:49 AM ET, and they look shocked.

Of course, the car kept going -- and video of the moment that it ended up plunging over the ledge has been circulating online. It's strange -- you see the car somewhat jerk its way along before finally crashing through and falling into the ocean below -- with no word on the condition of whoever was inside. The car sank to the bottom, and rescue/recovery efforts have been futile ... at this point, the driver and any other occupants are presumed dead.

Police said were trying to recover the vehicle that drove off the 14th Street Fishing Pier at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. However, due to water conditions, the recovery was postponed. https://t.co/jY2hyRmGRu pic.twitter.com/RIeC79VBue — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) January 28, 2024 @WAVY_News

We also obtained footage of the immediate aftermath of this tragedy -- and the damage this car caused is quite clear ... with police caution tape spread out all along the pier, and cops standing by as first-responders attempted to pull the car itself out from depths of the sea.

On Sunday, there was a full-blown effort to retrieve the vehicle with heavy-duty equipment -- but weather conditions delayed the undertaking ... and there's no official word on when they'll try again. Few details about the driver or their motive are known for the time being.

