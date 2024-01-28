Woman Clings to Speeding Car After Thieves Steal French Bulldog

Play video content @harrisonjamesmusic

When a French Bulldog was stolen right from under the owner's feet, she took matters into her own hands ... with the Dog Mom clinging to the hood of the thieves’ speeding getaway car.

Ali Zacharias was enjoying lunch at a Whole Foods in Downtown L.A. with her French Bulldog Onyx sitting by her feet under the table, when a woman walked up and began calling for the dog.

Turns out she was a dognapper, and grabbed the leash and began walking away.

Ali initially thought it was a simple case of mistaken identity, and started calling out, “Excuse me, that’s my dog.”

When the woman ignored her and continued walking away, Ali gave chase, but the woman jumped in a nearby getaway car that was lying in wait.

Ali tried to enter the car, but it was packed with other people ... they shoved Ali out and locked the doors. Ali stood in front of the vehicle and screamed for help ... but no one came.

The driver took off, knocking Ali onto the hood of the speeding vehicle, while she clung on for dear life.

The car went several blocks before making a sharp turn, violently throwing Ali from the hood of the car into the street.

Ali reported the dognapping to LAPD, which canvassed the area for any surveillance footage of the suspects.

The car was described as a white Kia Forte sedan with a missing front driver’s side hubcap.

Onyx is a black Merle Frenchie with 2 different colored eyes and a spotted coat and is still missing.

Ali told KTLA TV, they “stole my child away from me.”

She continued, “I’m just praying that I can get him back.”

This has been a significant problem in recent years -- stealing French Bulldogs. The most famous theft, of course, Lady Gaga's dogs who were being walked by her dogwalker when a car rolled by, stopped, and 2 men got out to steal the dogs.

The dogwalker was shot and the dogs were taken. Eventually, the dogs were returned and arrests were made.