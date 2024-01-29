Caitlyn Jenner Scrubbed From Son Brandon's Reality TV Show After Legal Threat

Caitlyn Jenner has a good thing going in her TV career, and didn't want a little cameo on her son's own show ruin that for her ... which is why she took steps to make sure it won't!

Sources close to Caitlyn tell TMZ ... Brandon Jenner has a new series on UnchainedTV called "At Home With the Jenners" and he's been kinda using her name to promote the project, without her blessing.

The show is 3 episodes in, and Brandon's apparently been giving interviews where he's promising Caitlyn will appear on the show ... which isn't totally inaccurate, 'cause she was featured in a family dinner scene with David Foster and did, indeed, show up on camera.

The problem ... our sources say Caitlyn had no idea she was going to be part of Brandon's show whatsoever, and she wasn't happy when she found out he was using her for promotions, let alone when she found out she was actually *in* a scene.

We're told Caitlyn's attorneys reached out to the show's production company, threatening legal action if she wasn’t quickly removed from the show ... and our sources say she's since been scrubbed from all future appearances and has even been edited out of the episodes she was already shown in. If that sounds like kinda harsh, well ... there's big money at play here.

Play video content TMZ Studios

We're told Caitlyn's in the middle of contract renewals with FOX right now and she wants to keep working for the network as a Fox News contributor, especially with the upcoming Olympics and presidential election.

Our sources say Caitlyn wishes Brandon's show nothing but the best, but she's furious over how recklessly everything's been handled just to sell it. We're told CJ has no plans to join a reality show on a different network ... because doing so would potentially put her in a serious breach of her FOX contract, and she doesn't wanna jeopardize that.

Caitlyn called Brandon, we're told, when she found out what was going on, expressing her anger -- and it sounds like her son gets it, 'cause she's been scrubbed.