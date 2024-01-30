Shannen Doherty Shares Miracle Update in Cancer Battle, Treatment Working

Play video content Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty's finally catching a break amid her grueling stage 4 cancer battle ... revealing there's been a miracle breakthrough after she took a gamble.

On Monday's installment of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the actress says her radiation oncologist, Dr. Amin Mirhadi, put her on a new cancer infusion ... but when they didn't see a difference after 4 treatments, her medical team wanted her to try something else -- though she asked to stick it out.

Sure enough, Shannen's body became receptive to the treatment after the sixth and seventh treatments ... adding she's pleased things are finally working in her favor health-wise after rolling the dice.

She explains the drug breaks down the blood-brain barrier ... which can prevent chemotherapy drugs from reaching the brain tumor cells to destroy them. In Shannen's case, anti-cancer drugs are now able to penetrate her tumor cells via the weakened barrier.

Shannen's continuing with the treatment, saying she believes God's seen her struggle and is intervening.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, and after 2 years of chemo, she was in remission. Though devastatingly, the cancer returned in 2020 and spread to her brain last year.