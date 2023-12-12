Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty Claim They Caused 'Charmed' Divide

Alyssa Milano's mother is pushing back on Shannen Doherty's claim they blocked her from seeing Holly Marie Combs shortly after she'd had surgery to remove a tumor from her uterus.

Lin Milano tells TMZ ... she categorically denies the story, and questions how it would have been even possible for them to block Shannen from entering a hospital room. She also refutes Shannen's assertion that she and Alyssa tried to create a weird wedge between SD and HMC on the set of "Charmed."

She tells us she couldn't have possibly been meddling behind the scenes because she wasn't on set daily, as her daughter was grown, and also ... she had her own business to focus on.

Lin says she was merely great friends with Holly, who oftentimes came over for dinner as her parents didn't live near -- adding their bond strengthened during Holly's pregnancy.

As for Shannen's claims of competitiveness between herself and Alyssa, Lin says the show's EP, Aaron Spelling, loved them equally ... so there was no need for tension between them.

On the whole, Lin is sad Shannen feels this way in her heart ... and is sorry she's going through her cancer battle alone without parents to support her -- adding she wishes the best for her.

This comes after Shannen was adamant on her "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast ... telling former costar Holly that 24 hours after Holly's surgery, she went to see her ... but was blocked by AM and her mom.