Hawks Fans Chant 'We Dont Want You' At D'Angelo Russell Amid Trade Rumors

Atlanta Hawks fans let D'Angelo Russell know they're not down to trade Dejounte Murray for him ... chanting "We don't want you" at the Lakers guard during Tuesday's game!

The cold-blooded moment happened at the Lakers vs. Hawks game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta ... when Russell walked to the free-throw line after being fouled.

"We don't want you! We don't want you!" a chorus of fans in the upper bowl yelled ... a moment that was captured on video by reporter Dave McMenamin.

Hawks fans chanting “We don’t want you!” with D’Angelo Russell at the FT line pic.twitter.com/fdH7yysOP7 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 31, 2024 @mcten

The chants stem from rumors the Lakers are shopping DLo ... and the guy they want in return is Murray, an All-Star guard, who agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with the Hawks last July.

Russell -- who is in his second stint with LA -- is averaging 17.1 points and 6.1 assists this season.

Nonetheless, no trade has been agreed to ... so for now the Hawks fans get their wish. But, the Lakers have until the Feb. 8 deadline.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder refused to respond to the trade rumors ... telling reporters at pre-game, "I think I made it clear that I don’t comment on rumors and speculation. It’s not something I get involved with."

Heckling aside, Hawks fans left happy ... their team beat the Lakers, 138-122, thanks in part to an off game from Russell (he only scored 9 points on 3 of 11 shooting).