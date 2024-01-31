Elisabeth Moss Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Play video content ABC

Elisabeth Moss -- star of the dystopian fictional TV drama "The Handmaid's Tale" about women forced to bear children -- is now having a baby in real life!

The Emmy Award-winning actress sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show Tuesday night, displaying her massive baby bump to everyone on national TV.

Jimmy started with a joke, "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?"

Moss chuckled, responding, "a little bit of both," confirming that she's preggers with her first child and the process has been going "really well."

She then asked for advice from Jimmy, who has four children of his own. Jimmy made a wisecrack about his TV sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez being his fifth kid, then he delivered some words of wisdom to Elisabeth.

Jimmy said friends and family will shower Elisabeth with a lot of "stuff" for the newborn before getting into what actor Bill Murray once told his wife, Molly McNearney.

According to Jimmy, Bill said to "bring Christmas lights to hang or beads of some kind [in the delivery room]," along with a night light and music.

Bill also recommended burning candles, but Jimmy ended up using battery-powered candles to prevent an explosion from the oxygen in the room.

Elisabeth seemed open to the ideas, calling the candlelit atmosphere romantic. Jimmy agreed, saying it was much better than the usual Walmart-style lighting in the delivery room.

The baby talk then ended with the actress not sharing any more details on her pregnancy.