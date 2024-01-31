Tom Brady Game-Used Super Bowl TD Balls Hit Auction, Expected To Fetch $1 Mil

Two balls that Tom Brady used to throw touchdown passes in one of his Super Bowl victories can now be all yours ... that is, of course, if your bank account has a whole lot of zeros in it!

TMZ Sports has learned ... two pigskins from the Patriots vs. Seahawks matchup in Super Bowl XLIX are going up for sale at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house -- and they both have some significant ties to Brady.

One of the balls was hurled by TB12 and caught by Rob Gronkowski for a score in the first half of the big game. The second was also tossed by Brady to Danny Amendola for six late in the contest. Brady and the Pats went on to win, 28-24.

The Gronk ball actually tied Brady with Joe Montana for the most touchdown passes in Super Bowl history with 11. The one to Amendola ended up breaking that record.

Amendola and Brady ultimately signed their TD ball together ... with Danny writing on the piece, "Super Bowl XLIX Game Used TD Ball." He also wrote a personalized letter that will accompany the ball ensuring its authenticity.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll experts tell us they expect both to fetch $1 MILLION by the time the final gavel comes down.