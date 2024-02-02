Darius Rucker Arrested For Possession of Marijuana, Psilocin Pills

Darius Rucker allegedly had multiple substances when cops say they busted him for drug possession in Tennessee ... TMZ has learned.

As it turns out that stop happened almost a year ago, but Darius just turned himself in to cops on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ ... Franklin police officers say they pulled the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman over -- on Feb. 19, 2023 -- because they noticed the tags on his cars appeared to be expired, a fact they say they confirmed with their in-car computer.

Officers claim they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, then asked Rucker about whether he'd smoked that evening to which they say he promptly replied "no" -- though he allegedly said he may have smoked in it the day prior.

The cops searched the car and say they discovered what they suspected was a THC pen along with 14 unmarked purple pills -- items police allege Rucker said were given to him by his GF, Summer.

One of the officers then says he informed DR he'd pat him down ... and Darius then allegedly handed him a small marijuana blunt from his pocket before the search got underway.

The police claim they later tested the 14 pills and identified them as psilocin ... a schedule I controlled substance similar to psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Officers released him from the scene without charges, pending identification of those pills. According to the docs, a warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2023.

We broke the story ... Darius was arrested Thursday on 3 misdemeanor charges -- 2 for possession and one for driving with an expired registration. The whole booking took about an hour, and Darius was released after paying $10,000 bail.