New Mexico State's Robert Carpenter Socks Opponent In Face During Game, Ejected

New Mexico State men's basketball player Robert Carpenter unloaded a haymaker on his opponent's nose during a tiff in a game Thursday night ... and the incident was so brazen, even his own coach is now expecting him to receive a suspension.

The violent play happened with about 12 minutes to go in the first half of the Aggies' tilt with Liberty in Las Cruces ... when Carpenter and Shiloh Robinson got in a tussle while trying to fight for position for a possible rebound.

New Mexico State’s Robert Carpenter was ejected after throwing a punch vs Liberty. pic.twitter.com/Y7z4a9cTTW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 2, 2024 @thecomeback

Broadcast video shows the guys pushed and shoved each other ... before, suddenly, Carpenter uncorked a right hook that landed flush on Robinson's face.

The Liberty forward immediately crumpled to the ground in pain ... and Carpenter was instantly ejected after being issued a flagrant foul 2.

Robinson eventually got up after being tended to by trainers, but he did not return to action.

New Mexico State men's basketball HC Jason Hooten opened up tonight's press conference with an apology to Liberty HC Ritchie McKay after the incident involving Robert Carpenter. Hooten said he expects CUSA to issue a game suspension to Carpenter.



Here's his full comments: pic.twitter.com/o5zNzUr2gw — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 2, 2024 @SamGuzmanTV

After the game -- which NMSU ended up winning, 79-73 -- Aggies coach Jason Hooten called Carpenter's actions unacceptable ... and said he anticipated a ban for Carpenter was forthcoming.

"Even if there was something that put Rob in that state of mind to do what he did," Hooten said, "it's still not acceptable."

Hooten did add, though, that he knows Carpenter "feels really bad about what he did."

"There's just no room for that in the game," he said. "At all."

Hooten told media members Carpenter will definitively not play in NMSU's game on Saturday against Jacksonville State ... though his status after that is still unclear.